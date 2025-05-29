Phase 2 of Pune Metro to Connect Swargate, Hadapsar, and Warje With 31 New Stations, DPR In Progress

The major work of Pune Metro’s first phase is almost complete. The authorities have started to plan the second phase of the city’s metro route. They are working on the design of 14 stations and have proposed 22 elevated stations on the Kharadi-Khadakwasla corridor of Pune Metro. The authorities have started preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the route connecting Kharadi and Pune Airport, and also for a spur line from Kondhwa. The state government in October 2024, approved the DPR to work on Phase 2 of Pune Metro. This phase will include two routes:

1. From Khadakwasla to Kharadi via Swargate and Hadapsar

Distance: 25.8 km

Stations: 22

Cost: Rs 8,131 crore

2. From Nal Stop to Manik Baug via Warje

Distance: 6 km

Stations: 6

Cost: Rs 1,765 crore

However, the central government is yet to give final approval for Phase 2.

Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director of Pune Metro Rail, said that on the Kharadi-Khadakwasla Corridor, the Pune Metro has begun providing comprehensive design consulting services for 14 elevated stations. This is the preparatory work needed to carry out the project. It will free up time for the real work on the site, which won't start until the union government gives its clearance.

The work of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro is nearing completion. The construction work of Khadki Metro station is almost concluded, he said. He also mentioned that the work of the foot overbridge across the Mutha River will also conclude soon.

Sonawane said that Pune Metro is also preparing a DPR for new corridors that will provide connectivity to Pune Airport in Lohegaon and a spur line to Kondhwa, Undri, and Yewalewadi.

The first phase of the Pune Metro has been completed and is operational from Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate. The work on upcoming routes like Swargate to Katraj and PCMC to Nigdi has already commenced. The authorities are waiting for the central government’s approval for the Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi route extensions. Metro station detailed design involves creating interface drawings, general arrangement drawings, and detailed design and drawings while taking aesthetics and economy into account. There will be conceptual and early drawings for each stop, which will be designed for six coaches. All of the station buildings are intended to be completely compatible with the solar energy usage criteria.

The property development provisions are integrated with all the stations. All the stations will be explored to boost non-fare revenue. In order to get the highest rating, all stations will be developed in accordance with IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) standards, and the authorities will also investigate the possibility of adding one more storey above or below the platform level.

The pedestrian foot bridge (FOB) or subway, whichever is judged appropriate, will connect Swargate North Station to Swargate Metro Station of the PCMC-Swargate line. The Ramwadi-Wagholi corridor's Kharadi Chowk Metro station and Kharadi Junction interchange Metro station are to be connected via an FOB. There are two pedestrian FOBs planned for the Hadapsar Railway Metro station: a 350-meter-long one that would connect the Metro station to the Railways' Hadapsar Station, and a 450-meter one that would span State Highway 27.