Pimpri Chinchwad Fire: Cash, Jewelry Worth Rs 10 Lakh Turned Into Ashes in Blaze at Tin-Shed Homes (Watch)

A huge fire broke out in tin-shed homes in a labour camp in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, January 23. Saving cash and jewellery worth around 10 lahks of labourers were destroyed in a fire.

After receiving the information, firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes. There were no injuries or fatalities. The incident was reported at around 11.30 am in a labour camp at Kashid Park, where four fire engines were dispatched to the site, said Fire Officer Gautam Ingawale.

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire

Igawale said that the congested area made it challenging to access the site. However, it was doused within 20 minutes of the incident being reported. At least 20 tin-shed homes were affected, causing a loss of around Rs 5 lakh in cash and 58.3 grams of gold worth Rs 10 lakh were destroyed. Fire officer said that the fire was caused by a short circuit.