Pimpri Chinchwad Food Poisoning Incident: Over 300 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Stale Sandwich at School

A shocking incident has come to light from D.Y Patil School located at Shahunagar in Pimpri Chinchwad where almost 300 to 350 school students of class first to fourth were infected with food poisoning after consuming stale chutney sandwiches. The incident occurred on October 10 in the school compound.

As per the additional information received by the school administration, a food session was organized at DY Patil School at Shahu Nagar in Pimpri City on Thursday. The students were distributed chutney sandwiches after consuming the sandwich the students started to vomit and felt dizzy and uncomfortable.

The parents rushed to the school after receiving the information and took the affected students to the nearby hospital. The parents alleged that the sandwiches given to the students were of poor quality and did not undergo any quality tests.

Abhay Kotkar President of D.Y. Patil School Sahunagar stated “A snack event was organised for the students of the primary sections in the school. Almost 300 to 350 students got food poisoning after consuming the sandwich. We apologize to the parents of the students who got infected after consuming the food. The students are mainly of primary sections. We immediately rushed the students to the nearby Chetna Hospital. An internal enquiry has been initiated and strict action will be taken against the culprits.”