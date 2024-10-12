Pimpri Chinchwad: Man Stabbed to Death Over Mobile Sale Money, Five Accused Arrested

A shocking incident occurred in Pimpri Chinchwad where Akash Pardeshi (age 28, Res. Mahadevnagar, Bhosari) was allegedly murdered for asking for money for his friend's mobile phone that was sold to the accused. The accused stabbed the deceased and fled the crime scene. Unit 3 of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Crime Branch arrested the accused who planning to escape to Telangana State from Kinwat in Nanded District.

The accused Satyajit Shankar Kamble (Age 23, Res. Mahadevnagar, Bhosari), Nikhil Rajeev Kamble (Age 21, Res. Mahadevnagar, Bhosari, Both natives of Savleshware Dist. Kandahar, Dist. Nanded), Ramesh Namdev Kamble, Devanand alias Gaurav Ramesh Kamble, Manav Mahendra Kamble (Age 21, All Res. Mahadevnagar, Bhosari, Native Res. Hadko, Near Siddheshwar Mandir, Dist. Nanded) have been arrested by the police.

According to the information given by the police, Kartik Sabe sold his mobile phone to Ramesh Kamble for Rs 12 thousand for which Ramesh only paid Rs 500. After asking asking for his money multiple times Ramesh refused to pay him the balance amount. The deceased Kartik intervened and asked Ramesh to pay of the balance amount, Ramesh denied Kartik’s demand to pay the money and left. However, Ramesh later returned with his accomplice and allegedly stabbed Kartik multiple times with a sharp weapon seriously injuring him. Kartik was rushed to the YCM hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

A murder case was registered and the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch Unit 3. The police initiated a search operation and sent multiple teams to Dighi, Karla, Lonavala, Mumbai and Nanded. The friends and family of the absconding accused were interrogated by the police. The police officials received a tip-off that the two accused were hiding in Sambhajinagar. Accordingly, a team was sent to Sambhajinagar and the accused was searched for three consecutive days, finally, the Crime Branch officials apprehended the accused Satyajit Kamble and Nikhil Kamble on October 10 at Sambhajinagar.

Meanwhile, Police Constable Bhosure, Nangre, Jainak, and Mergal of the investigation team were sent to Nanded where they searched for the accused for four consecutive days, finally, the accused were chased from Nanded to Kinwat. The accused Ramesh Kamble, Devanand alias Gaurav Kamble and Manav Kamble were nabbed from the forest in Boddi village on Maharashtra Border while they were about to flee to Telangana state via Kinwat. While the accused did not leave any clue, the team of Crime Branch Unit 3 has brought the killers to justice by conducting parallel investigations and skilful use of traditional methods to extract information. The accused is in police custody and further investigation is underway.