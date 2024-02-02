Pimpri Chinchwad: Residential School Director Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on Minor Girl



A shocking incident has come to light from Pimpri Chinchwad where a female student studying in 10th grade was allegedly sexually abused by the director of Creative Academy. The victim's family has filed a case in this regard accordingly the accused Naushad Ahmed Shaikh has been arrested.

According to the police, Naushad Ahmed Shaikh runs a residential school called Creative Academy at Ravet Corner in Pimpri Chinchwad. The victim's father admitted her to ninth standard in Creative Academy residential school in 2021 and paid a fee of Rs 2 lakh 26 thousand for the girl's education. The victim lived in the girls' hostel of the academy. The Accused Naushad Shaikh also lived on the first floor of the same hostel. Meanwhile, when the victim was 14 years old, Shaikh abused the girl by showing her indecent photos of him as well as insinuating that she had immoral relations with other boys. In 2022 also he raped the girl by threatening her and calling her at a flat. The victim resisted Shaikh's actions as she could not bear the acts, however, the accused continued to sexually assault her by threatening her to disclose her relationship with other boys to her parents.

The accused repeatedly had a forced physical relationship with the victim and also molested her when she was about to leave for her Diwali vacation. The victim, who was in a state of shock, refused to stay in the school hence her parents took her back to their native place. The family was in a state of shock when the victim narrated the incident on January 11. The victim's parents rushed to the police station and filed a complaint against Shaikh. As per the complaint, an ex-girl student of the academy forced the victim to maintain a physical relationship with the accused.

As per the police the accused Shaikh is a habitual offender and a student of the academy had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against Shaikh in 2014. Shaikh went absconding at that time and later returned to the city. The police have arrested Shaikh and further probe is underway.