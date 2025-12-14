Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO Issues Cyber Fraud Warning as Fake E-Challan Links Target Motorists

The Transport Department has issued a public advisory urging vehicle owners and drivers to remain alert against fake websites, suspicious mobile applications (APK files), and fraudulent e-challan links amid a rise in financial scams. Authorities have observed that many citizens are being cheated under the pretext of services such as driving licences, vehicle registration, and e-challans, leading to the misuse of personal data and unauthorized financial transactions. The department noted that cybercriminals are increasingly targeting unsuspecting users by exploiting trust in official transport-related services.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Officer Rahul Jadhav stated that fraudsters are sending threatening messages via SMS or WhatsApp claiming “pending challan payments” or warning that a “driving licence will be suspended,” along with illegal payment links to extort money. The Transport Department clarified that neither the RTO nor the department ever sends payment links through WhatsApp. Downloading unknown APK files can expose OTPs, banking details, and sensitive data. Citizens should use only official government websites and report suspicious messages to the cybercrime helpline 1930 or the nearest district cyber police station.