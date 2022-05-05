PM Modi to inaugurate Jito connect in Pune

Pune: This is the nectar anniversary year of the country's independence. On this occasion, Jain International Trade Organization (Jito Pune) has organized the 'Jito Connect 2022' International Conference. The conference is being held in Pune from May 6 to 8. The conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Dec. 6) at 9.30 am through audio-visual media. Union Roads, Transport and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be present on the occasion, Jito Apex National Vice President Vijay Bhandari, Jito Pune President Omprakash Ranka, and Jito Connect Coordinator Rajesh Sankla said this at a press conference.

The three-day conference will be attended by 76 nationally and internationally renowned speakers. There will be lectures, seminars, and workshops on many topics like trade, industry, inspiration, fashion, finance, startups, etc. It will also include the Trade Fair and the Jain Pavilion, which showcases the traditions of Jainism.

At Rajyog Lawns on the road from Gangadham Chowk to Katraj Kondhwa, a bigger international conference than 'Jito Connect 2022' is taking place. More than five lakh entrepreneurs and traders are expected to attend the event. The conference will be held in an area of ​​about 15 lakh square hectares. The Jain pavilion will be 40,000 square feet. There will be the main hall with 6500 seating arrangements and three halls with 600 seating arrangements. There is also free admission to the conference, which is expected to attract more than five lakh entrepreneurs and traders. Given the space constraints, registration is required to attend. This registration can be done by visiting the website connect2022.jito.org. 2.25 lakh square feet of car parking has been arranged for everyone coming.

