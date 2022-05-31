Police arrest two suspects in Hadapsar murder case

Pune: A youth has been brutally murdered by three men who stabbed him in the face and head with a scythe. The deceased has been identified as Mangesh Kishor Shingade (26, resident of Kumar Shingade Colony, Papadevasti, Bhekrainagar). Hadapsar police have arrested two persons in this connection. The incident took place in front of Mr. Multi Purpose Hall near Bhekrai Bus Depot at Fursungi at 7.30 pm on Monday.

Raju Vishnu Shingade (53, resident of Papadevasti) has lodged a complaint at Hadapsar Police Station. According to the police, a case was registered against Mangesh Shingade in 2016. Mangesh Shingarde was attacked by the assailants with an iron scythe while he was in front of Mr. Multi Purpose Hall near Bhekrai Bus Depot at Fursungi yesterday evening. He was stabbed in the face and head and killed. The assailants fled after Mangesh fell there in a pool of blood. Upon receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Galande, Inspector of Police Dingambar Shinde and Vishwas Dagle visited the spot. Police have arrested the two suspects and the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Hadapsar police are investigating further.