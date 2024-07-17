Puja Khedkar Controversy: Action Against Illegal Encroachment at Trainee IAS’s Residence in Pune

The Pune city authorities have demolished illegal encroachments outside trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's Pune residence. Amid legal action, the government authorities sealed the house and other properties of Trainee IAS due to allegations of a fake OBC certificate.

Earlier today, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune initiated an inquiry against her father, Dilip Khedkar, to investigate the unaccounted wealth owned by the family. After Puja Khedkar's issue has come to the fore, the complainant has approached Pune ACB again. Action has been initiated on the complaint. IAS Khedkar was also accused for allegedly abused for abusing her authority.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Action being taken against illegal encroachment at IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar's Pune residence. pic.twitter.com/xvBQhxxtIO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

Puja has accused police officials of trying to prove her guilty during the investigation. "I called the women police officials to my residence; they did not come on their own. Let the committee's report come out," she stated in Washim, Maharashtra.