Pune: 11th Class admission application process starts today

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation junior colleges for the admission of class XI online admission process is being implemented again this year, from next Monday students will be able to fill the online application. Although the result of class X has not been declared, the students and parents should fill the first part of the eleventh admission form, an appeal has been made by the education department.

The Department of School Education has been conducting online admission process for Class XI for the last few years. Every year more than one lakh students register for the eleventh admission out of which about 70 to 75 thousand students actually get admission online.

Students will be able to fill the first part of the admission form from Monday. The Department of Education has appealed to the students to get the login ID and password and fill in the correct personal information in the online application.

Students are admitted on the basis of marks obtained in class X and according to the preference of the junior college they have filled. The Department of Education had opened the link between May 23 and 27 to enable students to practice filling up online exam forms, but very few students took advantage of this opportunity.

In the first part of the eleventh admission the personal information of the students is filled, while in the second part the preferences of the nth junior colleges are recorded. After the announcement of the results of class X, the students were given an opportunity to fill the second part of the admission form.