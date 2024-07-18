Pune: 14-Year-Old Girl Jumps to Death from 13th Floor After Argument with Mother

A 14-year-old girl in Pune allegedly took her own life by jumping from the 13th floor of a building in the Amanora Park Town area of Hadapsar on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred after a reported argument with her mother earlier in the day.

According to reports from Hadapsar police, the girl, a Class 8 student, was at home with her mother, younger brother, and cousins when her mother asked her to focus on studying around 2:30 p.m. Angered by this request, the girl reportedly went to an open space on the 13th floor and jumped.

Police responded swiftly to the scene upon receiving the alert, but the girl succumbed to her injuries before she could be treated. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.