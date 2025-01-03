Pune: 14-Year-Old Wrestler Dies of Heart Attack After Practice

Pune, Maharashtra (January 3, 2024): A 14-year-old boy from Malwadi village in Man taluka died of a heart attack after wrestling practice at the Janata Raja Wrestling Complex in Pune. The boy, identified as Jai Deepak Kumbhar, had been training at the complex when the tragedy occurred. His sudden death has left his family in shock and the local wrestling community mourning.

Jai’s father, Deepak Kumbhar, had dreamed of seeing his son become a renowned wrestler. He enrolled Jai at the Janata Raja Wrestling Complex to pursue his aspirations. Jai, born on August 7, 2010, had already made a name for himself at the local level in Malwadi and Andhali in wrestling.

In recent years, Jai secured third place in the state-level competition in the 14-year-old age group and third place at the regional level in the 62 kg category for 17-year-olds. He had also won accolades during the Khandoba Yatra wrestling event.

Deepak Kumbhar had hoped that his son would one day become a top wrestler and even win an Olympic medal. However, Jai’s sudden death has shattered those dreams.