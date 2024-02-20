Pune: 18-Year-Old Abducted for Ransom of Rs. 30,000; Second Kidnapping Case in Two Days

Pune: An 18-year-old man was abducted for ransom in Pune, just a day after the police foiled an abduction where a 12-year-old was held for ransom of Rs 60 lakh.

According to police, the youth is studying and lives in Santoshnagar in Katraj. He left the house at 6 pm on Monday. He didn't return home until late at night. Later in the night, the family received a call from the youth's mobile phone. The caller abused them over the phone and threatened them by saying that if they wanted to see the child alive, then put Rs 30,000 in his account. "The child will then be released within 1 hour of the payment. If you report anything, give up the expectation of the child. If the money comes in an hour, that's fine. Bohat ho gaya tera ab dekh main kya karta hoon," he threatened.

The family contacted Bharati Vidyapeeth police after they came to know that the boy had been abducted. Police immediately launched an investigation. It was found that the youth was in Lonavala. A police team reached Lonavala. They have rescued the youth and brought him to Pune. He is being questioned by Bharati Vidyapeeth police. Meanwhile, police have arrested Rajesh Shelar, a tenant who kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, from the Kas Plateau area.