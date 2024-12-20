Pune: 19-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling Into Lift Duct of Under-Construction Building

Pune, Maharashtra (December 20, 2024): A 19-year-old construction worker died after falling into an open lift duct from the seventh floor of an under-construction building. The incident occurred on the evening of November 24 at the Pyramid Construction site in Yewalewadi. A case has been registered against one person at the Kondhwa police station.

The deceased worker has been identified as Sunny Kesari Narayan Soni, 19, from Labor Colony, Yewalewadi. A complaint has been filed by Kesari Narayan Soni, 41, from Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, construction work was underway at the Pyramid Construction site in Yewalewadi, where the complainant's family resides and works in the labor colony. On November 24, at around 7 p.m., Sunny went to the seventh floor of the building. While there, he fell into the open lift duct and was seriously injured. He was declared dead by doctors on December 19 after undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the concerned individuals for negligence regarding workers' safety. Assistant Police Inspector Rakesh Jadhav is conducting further investigations.