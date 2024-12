Pune: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack at School in Rajgurunagar

Pune, Maharashtra (December 18, 2024): A 15-year-old girl studying in the ninth class at Mahatma Gandhi School in Rajgurunagar died of a heart attack on Wednesday, December 18. The deceased student has been identified as Sneha Eknath Hole, a resident of Holewadi in Khed Taluka.

She had come to school as usual in the morning and attended a lecture organised for the ‘Sneha Sammelan’ at school. Around 10 a.m., she began feeling uneasy and experienced dizziness. Teachers immediately rushed her to a private hospital. However, doctors declared her dead of a heart attack before any treatment could be provided.

Sneha is survived by her parents and a brother. The tragic incident has left the Holewadi area and surrounding community in shock and mourning.