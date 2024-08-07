Pune: 21-Year-Old Dies by Suicide at Drug Rehab Centre in Hinjewadi

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune, where a young boy died by suicide by hanging himself in the washroom of the Nityanand De-addiction Centre in Hinjewadi at around 6 a.m. on August 7. The deceased has been identified as Anup Lokhande (21, resident of Tadiwala Road).

According to the police, Anup was a resident of Tadiwala Road in Pune. He got involved with the wrong company and was allegedly addicted to drugs. Anup used to purchase drugs from the son of Raju Pawle, who lives in the same area and runs a liquor business. On August 1, Anup, along with his friends, went to Sarasbagh to celebrate Annabhau Sathe Jayanti and returned home on August 2 at around 8 a.m. in an intoxicated state. Anup had lost his mobile phone and his car while under the influence of drugs. The mobile and the car have not yet been recovered by the police.

Anup’s mother was concerned about his state due to drugs and admitted him to the Nityanand De-addiction Centre in Hinjewadi on August 2. She received a call from the de-addiction centre on August 6, informing her that her son had hanged himself with a towel in the bathroom early on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Anup's mother has demanded strict action against his friends, who got him addicted to drugs, and against Raju Pawle, who sold him drugs. A case has been registered at the Bund Garden police station, and further investigation is underway.