Pune: 44-Year-Old Woman Injured in Leopard Attack

Pune, Maharashtra (October 7, 2024): A leopard attacked a woman early Monday morning in the Kudache Mal area in Otur Taluka. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when the leopard entered the sheepfold of shepherd Abandas Dumbre.

According to information gathered, the sheepfold was set up for the night in Dumbre's field, where the family was sleeping inside a makeshift shelter. The leopard attacked 44-year-old Mirabai Borakde while she was resting, biting her on the right arm and attempting to drag her away.

Hearing the commotion, Borakde's son rushed to the scene and shouted at the leopard, successfully scaring it off. Locals noted that a serious accident was fortunately averted during the encounter.

Following the incident, Borakde was quickly taken to the Otur Primary Health Centre for treatment and then transferred to the Narayangaon Health Centre for further care.

The forest department has inspected the site and set up a trap for the leopard, and a rescue team has also arrived in the area, according to local reports.