Pune: 7-Month-Old Kidnapped from Bihar Rescued at Railway Station; Woman Arrested

Pune, Maharashtra (June 27, 2025): A seven-month-old baby abducted from Hajipur in Bihar was safely rescued from Pune railway station on June 23. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials from Pune arrested a woman in connection with the case. According to Pune railway police, the baby had been kidnapped by a man and a woman from Hajipur. The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Hajipur and the regional control room tracked their mobile location to Pune railway station. Following this, RPF Pune was alerted immediately.

Acting swiftly, the RPF officers launched a search operation across the railway station. Multiple teams were deployed, especially at Platform No. 3 and the main entry and exit points.

During the search, two suspects were spotted on Platform No. 3. They were detained and taken to the RPF police station for questioning. The duo identified themselves as Munna Kumar Rajbhar, 24, from Chhapra in Bihar, and Poonam Devi, 30, from Siwan in Bihar.

Read Also | Thane: 4.5-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped Over Family Feud, Accused Nabbed From Madhya Pradesh Within 24 Hours

When asked about the baby, the suspects failed to produce any legal documents. Their photographs along with the child's were sent to GRP Hajipur. Authorities there confirmed that both individuals were wanted in the kidnapping case.

Following confirmation, Poonam Devi was arrested and the child was rescued safely. Currently, both suspects and the baby are in the custody of RPF Pune.

A police team from Hajipur is en route to Pune. The suspects and the child will be handed over for further legal proceedings.