Pune: 72-Year-Old Duped of Over Rs 9 Lakh on Pretext of Help with PF and GST Work; Case Registered

Pune, Maharashtra (July 22, 2025): A man allegedly cheated a 72-year-old resident of Rs 9.19 lakh by promising to complete PF, ESI and GST-related work. The incident took place in the Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar. According to the reports, Wanwadi police have registered a case against Sandeep Bhaskar Tandale (25), a resident of Magrinbai Chawl in Ramtekdi.

According to police Vasant Kishan Chavan filed the complaint. Chavan is involved in providing PF, ESI and GST services. Tandale gained his trust by claiming to help with the same tasks. He then asked Chavan to transfer money to his cousin’s PhonePe account.

Chavan followed the instructions and transferred a total of Rs 9,19,359. Later he realised he had been deceived. Police Sub Inspector Jadhav is investigating the case further.