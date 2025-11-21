Pune Accident: 19-Year-Old Woman Killed, Man Injured As Speeding Concrete Mixer Hits Two-Wheeler in Marunji

Pune Accident News: A young woman died, and a man was seriously injured after a speeding concrete mixer hit their two-wheeler near Shinde Vasti in Marunji on Friday, November 21, 2025. The two were returning home from the Kasarsai dam area when the crash took place.

The victim was identified as Rida Imran Khan (19), from Viman Nagar in Pune. Vivek Thakur, who was riding with her, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the reports, Rida and Vivek had visited the Kasarsai dam earlier in the day. While they were on their way back, the mixer struck their two-wheeler at Shinde Vasti. Rida died on the spot.

Police have detained the mixer driver, Ajmal Akhtar Ansari (32), from Jambe. The process to file a case at the Hinjewadi police station is underway.

