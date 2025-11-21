Charkop Firing CCTV Video: Horrific Shooting of Real Estate Agent Freddy D'Lima Caught on Camera

The daylight shooting of real-estate agent Freddy D'Lima, captured on the CCT camera installed nearby incident shows the exact moment of firing on him in Kandivali's Charkop in Mumbai. Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested an accused who planned the killing and coordinated with attackers as the hunt for the bike-born assailants continues

The accused mastermind was identified as 34-year-old Munna Mayuddin Shaikh, who had planned to kill a Real estate agent. The CCTV video, which is now going viral on social platforms, shows the sequence of the crime before the firing.

Breaking: Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges of Freddy D'Lima Shooting in Mumbai's Charkop—Assailant Fires Two Shots at Close Range, Victim Fights for Life #firing#CCTVCamerapic.twitter.com/bSenDM7hYM — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 21, 2025

In a viral video, it can be seen that Freddy D'Lima and his friend are stepping out of a shopping Centre, approaching their parked car. A man, whose face is not visible, approaches Freddy and fires two bullets point-blank, one in the stomach and another in the chest, causing Freddy fell on the road. In a 38-second clip, it can be noticed shooter flees the scene, while the two wait nearby on a motorcycle.

According to the police, assailants were hiding in the area and waiting for Freddy D'Lima to come out to shoot him. Multiple cameras installed in the area have captured the incident. The police team is now tracing the route through adjoining lanes and exit points in Charkop.

The crime took place at around 2 pm on Wednesday, November 18, near the Father Susai School. 42-year-old D'Lima had just left a friend's shop and was walking towards his car when the three gunmen on the bike shot him. The armed man was wearing a bike helmet to hide his identity.

Diliman received critical bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital by Oscar Hospital, where doctors removed both bullets. He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and under the supervision of the medical team.