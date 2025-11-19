Mumbai Crime: Broad-Daylight Shooting of Builder Sparks Panic in Charkop

A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai’s Kandivali-Charkop area when young construction developer Frendy Dilima Bhai was shot at in broad daylight, reported Maharashtra Times. The businessman was seated inside his car near a petrol pump at Bandar Pakadi when two unidentified attackers approached and opened fire. They allegedly fired two to three rounds, leaving Dilima Bhai critically injured after bullets pierced his abdomen, the report further added. The assailants escaped immediately, triggering panic in the area. The sudden burst of violence in the middle of a busy locality stunned residents and highlighted growing risks faced by those involved in high-stakes real estate dealings, reported Maharashtra Times.

Following the gunfire, locals alerted the police, and the injured businessman was rushed to Borivali’s Oscar Hospital for urgent medical treatment, the report further added. Within minutes, teams from the Charkop Police Station and the Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot to secure the area. Officers began scanning CCTV footage from surrounding lanes, petrol pump premises, and nearby buildings to track the movement of the suspects. A forensic team also arrived to collect ballistic evidence and examine the vehicle. The swift response suggested investigators were treating the case as a targeted attack rather than a random act of violence, reported Maharashtra Times.

The incident comes at a time when major cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Thane are witnessing a rapid rise in builders and massive financial turnover in the construction sector—factors reportedly linked to an increase in threats, extortion, and violent crimes, reported Maharashtra Times. Police sources indicated that business rivalry or past disputes could be possible motives, though the investigation remains open. The broad-daylight shooting has triggered fear among residents and professionals in the construction business, many of whom say such attacks reflect the mounting pressure within the sector. Authorities continue to search for the shooters as the case gains significant attention, reported Maharashtra Times.