Pune Accident: 2 Injured After Minor Driving Water Tanker Collides With Pedestrian and Two-Wheeler

In Pune's Wanowrie area this Saturday at approximately 6:30 AM, a tragic accident unfolded involving a minor who was driving a water tanker. The vehicle veered out of control, colliding with a young girl on her morning walk and a woman riding a two-wheeler.

According to the police a 16-year-old boy was driving the tanker which hit the girl who were out for exercise in the morning, as well as a woman who was riding a bike seriously injuring them. The citizens intercepted the tanker and caught the minor driver and handed over to the police.

While the case of the Porsche car accident in Kalyaninagar in Pune is still fresh, another similar incident involving a minor has created a stir in the city. The process of filing a case is underway at the Wanowrie police station, the police are recording the statements of the victims.

According to the preliminary information given by the police, the incident occurred on June 29 at around 6:30 AM in front of NIBM Road Kondhwa Ever Joy Society, the victim Geeta Santosh Dhume (age 41 years, housewife residing at Sky Heights Society, Pisoli, Matoshree Garden, Kondhwa, Pune) was riding her two wheeler when the minor collided with her seriously injuring her.

Geetha Dhume was on her way to her wrestling academy for practice when the incident occured. A 16-year-old boy who was driving the tanker has been detained by the police while the tanker owned by Mahindra Borate has been seized for investigation.

The accident victim Geeta Santosh Dhume and Soni Chandrasingh Rathod are undergoing treatment at Satyanand Hospital Kondhwa. The police said that they are going to record their statements and register a case. The recent series of accidents in Pune have attracted significant public Outrage demanding strict action against the accused involved in the accidents.

