Pune Accident: 20 Injured After Tempo Carrying ‘Vitthal Devotees’ Overturn Near Kondhwa

A tempo carrying devotees overturned near Pune's Kondhwa area, resulting in injuries to approximately 20 people, according to preliminary police reports. The incident occurred near Shivshambhonagar on the Kondhwa-Katraj road late on Sunday night.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police have booked the tempo driver Navnath Laxmanrao Chepade (Rest. Dhar, District Parbhani). In this case, Prayagbai Narayan Bokhare (age 72, resident Phukatgaon, district Parbhani) has lodged a complaint at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station.

According to the police, Warkari of Parbhani district participated in the palkhi procession and were travelling in a tempo on Sunday (June 30) night. Tempo driver Chopde lost control of the vehicle near lane number one in the Shivshambhonagar area on Katraj – Kondhwa road resulting in the vehicle to overturn injuring 20 warkaries travelling in the tempo.

In this accident, Prayagbai Bokhare suffered injuries to her head, hand and fractured wrist. Dashrath Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Bharti University Police Station, rushed to the spot as soon as he got the information about the incident. Meanwhile, the injured members were immediately rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Deshmukh.