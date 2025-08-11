Pune Accident: 7 Women Dead, Over 20 Injured as Pickup Carrying Devotees Falls into Gorge in Khed

Pune Accident News: Seven women were killed and more than 20 others injured on Monday when a vehicle carrying devotees to Kundeshwar temple plunged into a gorge in Khed taluka. of Pune district. The accident took place around 1 p.m. while the vehicle was climbing the first turn of the Kundeshwar hill when it failed to move forward, rolled back and plunged about 100 to 150 feet into a gorge.

The vehicle was carrying women devotees for darshan on the third Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Primary reports indicated that over 20 women were seriously injured. Some were in critical condition and were taken to private hospitals and the Chandoli rural hospital for treatment.

Local residents rushed to the site immediately after the crash and helped in the rescue efforts.