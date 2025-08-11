Pune Accident: Death Toll Rises to 10; Maharashtra CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Victims’ Families

Pune Accident News: Ten women died and 30 others were injured when a pick-up van carrying more than 40 passengers fell off a road and plunged into a gorge on Monday, August 11, 2025. The vehicle, mostly carrying women and children, failed to climb a steep incline near Pait village in Pune district. It then rolled back and fell about 25 to 30 feet into the gorge around 1 pm. The devotees were travelling to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil for darshan on the third Monday of the holy month of Shravan. Most of the victims were from Papalwadi village.

#UPDATE | Pune, Maharashtra | The death toll rises to 10 in the Pimpri-Chinchwad accident, says DCP Shivaji Pawar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, Pune https://t.co/ZNMq2buPHw — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

The deceased were identified as Mandabai Darekar, Sanjabai Darekar, Mirabai Chorghe, Shobha Papal, Suman Papal, Shakubai Chorghe, Sharda Chorghe, Baidabai Darekar, Parvati Papal, and Phasabai Sawant. All were residents of Papalwadi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident. He announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of each deceased. Injured persons will receive Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed sorrow. He announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the next of kin of each victim in a post on X.

पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलिस आयुक्तालयांतर्गत कुंडेश्वर येथे श्रावण सोमवारनिमित्त दर्शनासाठी गेलेल्या भाविकांच्या पीकअप वाहनाला अपघात होऊन 7 जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुख:द आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या दु:खात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. या कठीण… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 11, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune district, said the local administration has been asked to provide free medical assistance to the injured.

पुण्याच्या खेड तालुक्यातील पाईट येथे श्री क्षेत्र कुंडेश्वराच्या दर्शनासाठी जात असताना महिलांना घेऊन जाणारी पिकअप गाडी खोल दरीत कोसळून झालेला अपघात अत्यंत दुर्दैवी आणि वेदनादायी आहे. या अपघातातील जखमींना तातडीनं उपचार मिळावेत तसंच अपघातग्रस्तांना सर्वोतोपरी मदत करण्यात यावी,… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) August 11, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)