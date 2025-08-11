Pune Accident: Death Toll Rises to 8, 29 Devotees Injured

Pune Accident News: Eight women died and 32 others were injured when a pickup van carrying devotees to Kundeshwar Temple overturned and fell 25 to 30 feet down a slope on Monday afternoon. The accident occurred between 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm near Pait village in Khed taluka. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey confirmed the details and said, "An accident occurred earlier today in which eight women lost their lives and around 29 people are injured. They were on their way to the Kundeshwar Temple."

The eight women who lost their lives have been identified as Shobha Dnyaneshwar Papad, Suman Kaluram Papad, Sharda Ramdas Chorge, Manda Kanif Darekar, Sanjeevani Kailas Darekar, Mirabai Sambhaji Chorge, Baydabai Nyaneshwar Darekar and Shakuntala Tanaji Chorge.

The injured were admitted to multiple hospitals across Pait, Khed, Chakan, Bhosari, and nearby areas. Some of the injured being treated include Alka Shivaji Chorge and Ranjana Dattatray Kolekar at local hospitals in Pait, Lata Tai Karande at Pokharkar Hospital in Khed, and Siddhi Dnyaneshwar Papal at Care Well Hospital in Chakan.

Rescue teams and ambulances reached the accident site quickly. The Mhalunge MIDC Police Station has started an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the pickup overturned because it was overloaded with women pilgrims.