Pune Accident: PM Modi Condoles Deaths of 7 Devotees in Khed, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Kin of Each Deceased

Pune Accident News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the deaths of seven people in a road accident in Pune district, Maharashtra. He announced Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured person.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon.



The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. when a pickup van carrying devotees from Papalwadi village in Khed to Kundeshwar temple lost control on a slope and fell about 30 feet. Most of the victims were women.

A team from the Mhalunge MIDC Police Station reached the site soon after the accident. The injured were taken to hospital, where seven people were declared dead. Attempts are under way to identify the victims.

Shree Kshetra Kundeshwar Devsthan temple is a popular religious site that attracts large numbers of devotees during the month of Shravan.