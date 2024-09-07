Pune: Drunk Truck Driver Rams Container Into Hotel After Being Denied Food in Indapur (Watch Video)

A shocking incident has come to light from Indapur Taluka in the Pune district where a truck driver under the influence of alcohol rammed his truck into a hotel for denying him food. The incident took place at Hingangaon Village in Indapur taluka on September 06 where the container driver approached Gokul hotel on Pune-Solapur road and asked for food. As the driver was heavily drunk and was not able to walk properly the hotel staff denied him food which angered him and he allegedly first crushed the two four-wheelers parked in the hotel parking and then rammed the container in the hotel. Later the driver was detained by the police.

Watch:

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a hotel building in #Pune after he was reportedly denied food. The truck driver was allegedly drunk. The incident took place on Friday night.#PuneNews#maharashtranews



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/TrPEF1ZxrA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2024

According to the information given by the police, a drunken container driver driving the container with registration number MH 12 RN 4359 from Solapur to Pune was heavily drunk and damaged a two-wheeler, two four-wheelers and also the hotel posing a risk to the commuters.

The driver stopped the vehicle near Hotel Gokul at Hingangaon and he went to the hotel and asked for food. The hotel staff denied serving him food saying that the hotel was closed. The angered container driver then started the container parked outside the hotel and drove recklessly, damaging the vehicles parked outside the hotel.

Later the hotel staff and the locals appealed to the container driver to stop the vehicle and step down. The hotel staff handed over the driver to the police. The incident created a sense of panic on the Pune-Solapur highway however no injuries were reported.