Pune Accident: Father-daughter crushed to death by truck while going to school

A shocking incident has taken place in Pune's Satavwadi where a child was crushed by a truck. The accident happened while she was going to school with her father. A report has been made in Hadapsar police station about this incident. Father and daughter died on the spot.The truck was in full speed, said eyewitnesses. The deceased have been identified as Nilesh Salunkhe and Meenakshi Salunkhe.

The father was on his bike to drop his daughter to school when a container suddenly hit the bike from behind and crushed them both. Meenakshi was studying in fifth standard in Sadhana Vidyalaya. Nilesh was going from Fursungi to Hadapsar towards his daughter's school. A speeding truck from behind hit his bike at Satavwadi. In this, Nilesh got seriously injured and died on the spot as he came under the wheel of the truck. Meenakshi was seriously injured as she was thrown away. She died on the way to the hospital. Hadapsar Police has started further investigation. The sudden death of a seven-year-old girl and a 35-year-old father has shocked the family. It has become a dark day for them as the incident took place around seven in the morning.