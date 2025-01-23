Pune Accident: Speeding Car Hits Woman and Child in Moshi, Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 23, 2025 12:45 PM2025-01-23T12:45:47+5:302025-01-23T12:47:18+5:30
Pune, Maharashtra (January 23, 2025): A speeding car hit a woman and a child in Moshi’s Pristine Green Society on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The horrifying incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The child suffered serious injuries to his leg and the woman was also injured.
No complaint has been filed yet regarding the incident. Shockingly the injured child’s father gave a statement to the police saying, "It was my child's fault he ran in front of the car." As a result, no charges have been filed against the driver.
Meanwhile, local residents are calling for strict action against careless driving following the incident.