Pune Accident: Two Dead After Speeding Container Collides with Mini-Tempo on Chakan-Shikrapur Highway

Pune, Maharashtra (November 27, 2024): Two people were killed in a horrific road accident on Wednesday afternoon when a speeding heavy container collided with a mini-tempo vehicle near Mohitewadi, in the Khed taluka area.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. on the Chakan-Shikrapur state highway. According to Chakan police, the mini tempo (MH12 SX 1726), travelling from Shelpimpalgaon, was struck head-on by the container (MH04KU5306) that was speeding towards Chakan from Shikrapur. The force of the crash caused the mini-tempo to be severely damaged, and it was thrown into another four-wheeler before crashing into a nearby compound wall.

Chetan Ahire, 27, from Buldhana, and Ganesh Maruti Pansare, 42, a cloth sewing professional, were both killed instantly. Pansare had been travelling with Ahire from Shelpimpalgaon at the time of the accident.

The container, after hitting the mini-tempo, continued to travel at high speed, striking another four-wheeler and breaking the compound wall of a company along the road.

Police conducted a panchnama at the scene, and the driver of the container has been detained for further investigation.