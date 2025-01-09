Pune Accident: Woman Doctor Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Her Two-Wheeler

Pune, Maharashtra (January 9, 2025): A 34-year-old doctor was killed after a speeding truck struck the two-wheeler she was riding on Katraj Handewadi Road in Pune on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Pranali Tanmay Date, a resident of Undri. Police arrested the truck driver, Pandurang Bhosale, 35, from Dharashiv.

According to reports, Dr. Date was on her way to Handewadi when the truck collided with her vehicle from behind at around noon. Dr. Date, who operated a clinic in the Undri area, was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Kalepadal Police Station. Sub-inspector Anil Nimbalkar is handling the investigation. Dr. Date is survived by her husband, also a doctor, and their son.