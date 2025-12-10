Pune Accident: Woman Killed, Five Injured as Drunk Container Driver Rams Four Vehicles and Crashes Into Shop

Pune Accident News: A woman was killed and five others injured after a drunken container driver collided with a pickup at Kasari Phata on Pune-Nagar Highway in Shirur on the night of December 9. According to Shikrapur police, Tejas Pandarkar and Mayur Pandarkar were driving their pickup towards Pune when a container coming from Nagar side hit their vehicle with force. The impact overturned the pickup. The container then struck a stationary car and two motorcycles near Chandrakala, hitting a 65-year-old woman identified as Chandrakala Sandeep Mule from Kej, Beed district, who died at the scene. The container also crashed into a tea shop.

Police and citizens rescued people trapped in the vehicles and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Those injured include Tejas Vilas Pandarkar and Mayur Vilas Pandarkar from Pimpalgaon Pisa, and Jaiwant Ranuji Bhakre, Vijaya Jaiwant Bhakre, and Ramdas Devaram Bhakre from Malwadi Takli, Shirur.

Tejas Vilas Pandarkar filed a complaint at Shikrapur police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against container driver Sarfaraz Basirbhai Narsalia, 38, from Bhagwatipara, Rajkot, Gujarat. The investigation is being conducted by police constable Rafik Sheikh.