Pune Accident: Worker Killed After Being Hit by Car in Wakad, Driver Arrested

Pimpri: Municipal corporation worker died after getting hit by car while cleaning chamber hole. This incident took place on Wednesday, September 17 on Sakharam Chowk to Bhujbal Chowk road in Wakad around 9:15 am. Deceased worker identified as 49-year-old Mukesh Kondiram Ranpise.

Following the accident, Manohar Barku Sheetkal filed a complaint in this regard at the Wakad police station after which, Dinesh Shridhar Walunjkar has been arrested. According to the information given by the police, the arrested Walunjkar works at the crematorium in Wakad village. While Mukesh Ranpise worked under the health department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Both Mukesh and the complainant Manohar Sheetkal were working on the road leading from Sakharam Chowk to Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad at around 9:30 am on Wednesday. The suspect, Walunjkar, was in his car. He started the car without looking back or forward. Then he drove forward. At that time, Mukesh, who was cleaning the chamber hole, was hit by the car. Mukesh, who was injured, died. Police Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Bansode is investigating.

In separate incident, Two college students were killed and as many others were injured after their car rammed into a container truck on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, September 18. The accident took place near Eidgah Maidan, close to Dehu Road along the highway, at around 5.45 am, when the four students were returning from Lonavala hill station.

The car hit a container truck from behind, an official from Dehu Road police station said. All four were BBA students of the Symbiosis College and had gone to Lonavala for an outing. The accident occurred while they were returning to Pune, he said.