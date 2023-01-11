Pune: Action taken against publiq restaurant for playing loud music

The Pune City Police Crime Branch took action against Publiq Restaurant and Bar for playing loud music and violating the rules. A music system worth Rs 1.75 lakh was seized by the police.

On Monday night, the Pune police conducted a large-scale combing operation in response to directives from Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar and Joint CP Sandeep Karnik. When the Social Security Cell (SSC) team was monitoring the area, the music at Publiq Restaurant and Bar, located in lane number seven, was playing loudly from the sound system. When the team arrived, they discovered that the music was being played at a higher volume and for longer than permitted.