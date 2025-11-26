Pune: After Navale Bridge Accident, PMRDA’s Ring Road May Become Safer Alternative Route

Pune's Navale bridge is the hot spot of accident in past few week bridge saw two major accident, creating major safety concern. To avoid any further mishap, can the district collector use ring road option? When tested, the preliminary survey revealed that the PMRDA ring road would be convenient. However, it has also become clear that the outer ring road being built by the State Road Development Corporation is technically difficult. Therefore, the PMRDA ring road will now be used to divert traffic here.

If the road between Gahunje Stadium on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway from Jambhulwadi is worked on, an alternative to the Navale Bridge can be found. District collector Jitendra Dudi informed that a meeting will be held next week to start the work and planning will be done. Eight people lost their lives in a terrible accident near the Navale Bridge two weeks ago. Due to this, various departments, which were shocked, started efforts on a war footing to take immediate measures.

The district administration has brought forward the ring road option. Currently, the work of the inner ring road has been taken up by the PMRDA and the outer ring road has been taken up by the State Road Development Corporation. The corporation's ring road passes through the area of ​​the Navale bridge. But since it is underground, the work may be delayed. However, the PMRDA's ring road starts directly from Jambhulawadi near Gahunje Stadium. This is a ring road of about forty kilometers in length. The work on that road can be completed quickly. Therefore, the district administration has emphasized on this option.

Regarding this, Dudi said, "The PMRDA's ring road is 80 kilometers long. The village through which it will pass. The measurement of all the lands in that village has been completed, and the land acquisition rates in three villages have also been fixed. The work of fixing the rates in the remaining villages will be completed in a month. A meeting has been called this week for this. Therefore, the work on the ring road can be completed quickly. Therefore, the administration has decided to give priority to this work."