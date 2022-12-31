Pune: Airport authority increases x-ray machines and CISF soldiers for crowd 

To manage the influx of passengers, the Pune Airport Authority has undertaken some significant changes to the terminal. To swiftly check passengers' bags and people, three more x-ray machines have been added to the domestic terminal, bringing the total number of x-ray machines there to nine. On the other hand, it has been suggested that the CISF staff be increased. As a result, 41 more soldiers will arrive at the airport.

For the past few days, the administration has been concerned about the crowd gathering at the airport. During the day, around 30,000 passengers pass through Pune Airport. Some expressed their discontent with the growing congestion, while others complained directly to the Civil Aviation Minister. Taking this into consideration, the airport management has devised certain strategies to divide and regulate the crowd.

There are only three foreign flights at the airport. In comparison, the number of domestic flights is extremely high. Because of the huge number of domestic travellers, the airport administration reduced the international X-ray machine and expanded the domestic X-ray machine. Its positive impact is now obvious. According to the airport administration, around 25% of the audience was divided.

CISF personnel are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure the airport's and passengers' safety. At the moment, 450 jawans operate in three shifts at Pune Airport. However, given the number of passengers, this figure is falling. As a result, the airport administration decided to expand the number of employees until the end of the winter schedule. As a result, 41 jawans were proposed. These ten soldiers are currently stationed at the airport. The remaining 30 soldiers are scheduled to arrive in the first week of January. The increased number of jawans will help speed up the screening of travellers and their documents.