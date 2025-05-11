Pune Airport Holds Emergency Blackout Drill Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

A scheduled emergency blackout drill was successfully conducted at Pune Airport on Saturday evening, aiming to test the airport’s readiness in the event of a power outage or similar emergency. The drill was carried out from 8:25 PM to 8:45 PM and involved the complete shutdown of lights and power systems, simulating a real-time crisis scenario.

Airport staff, emergency responders, and air traffic control executed well-coordinated emergency procedures during the blackout. Incoming flights were advised to hover for 20–30 minutes while ground operations were suspended. Clear and regular announcements were made to ensure passengers remained informed and calm throughout the exercise.

According to Airport Director Santosh Dhoke, the drill effectively tested the airport's emergency preparedness and identified both strengths and areas requiring improvement. He confirmed that there were no safety incidents or operational disruptions during the drill. Communication between airport staff, airlines, and air traffic control was found to be satisfactory.

Meanwhile, on the national front, tensions flared at the India-Pakistan border as India accused Pakistan of violating an earlier agreement between the two countries’ Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, repeated violations were observed just hours after the agreement to halt firing and military action.

India has responded firmly to these breaches. “We take very serious note of these violations,” Misri stated, urging Pakistan to act responsibly and uphold the agreed terms. He added that Indian Armed Forces have been instructed to maintain a strong vigil and respond strongly to any further violations along the International Border and Line of Control.