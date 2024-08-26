Pune Airport Renaming: Maharashtra Government Proposes Sant Tukaram Maharaj As New Name

Central Minister Murali Mohol, who has been pivotal in advancing the new terminal at Pune Airport, has ensured it is now ready for public service. Additionally, Mohol is advocating for renaming Pune International Airport to honor Jagadguru Sant Shrestha Tukaram Maharaj. He has urged the state government to draft and submit a proposal to the central government for this renaming.

Recent discussions have gained momentum, with Mohol meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to push for the proposal’s submission. Lohgaon, where Pune’s airport is situated, holds historical significance as it is the ancestral home of Sant Tukaram Maharaj. This deep connection makes the proposed name change particularly meaningful. The local residents of Lohgaon and the broader Warkari community in Maharashtra are also in favor of this renaming.

The state government has prepared a proposal to rename Pune International Airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Typically, such proposals are initiated by the state government and then forwarded to the central government for approval. The final decision on the name change is expected to be made soon, as confirmed by Minister Murali Mohol.



