Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to Get 11 New Police Stations - Details inside

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has given a go-ahead for 11 new police stations including seven in Pune and four in Pimpri Chinchwad to maintain law and order in the twin town. The work of the newly approved police station will start soon. Considering the rapid growth of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and the rise in heinous crimes the demand for new police stations and police staff was gaining demand by the citizens.

The Bharti Vidyapeeth, Sinhagad Road, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Wanowarie, Chathurshringi, Loni Kalbhor and Lonikand Police Station jurisdictions will be divided into new police stations. Accordingly, seven new police stations namely Ambegaon, Nanded City, Kalepadal, Fursungi, Kharadi, Baner and Wagholi are proposed.

The Home Department has approved the construction of seven new police stations in Pune Police jurisdiction. Currently, there are 32 police stations functional under the Pune Police Commissionerate however after the addition of seven new police stations the number will increase to 39 in Pune city.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri- Chinchwad police Commissionerate will get four new police stations namely Sant Tukaramnagar, Dapodi, Kalewadi and Bavdhan have been approved under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. In this regard, we are getting information that the Police Commissionerate will soon receive an order from the state government.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated, “A proposal to start seven new police stations in Pune city was sent to the state government. A follow-up is being done with the Home Minister and the Finance Minister. The Police Commissionerate has not yet received an official order in this regard. However, we will likely receive the order soon.”