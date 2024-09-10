Pune: Bhosari Landowners Accuse Goons of Illegal Land Grab, Seek Action

The landholders of survey number 183 along with other landowners have accused goons of the Bhosari locality of allegedly forcefully garbing their land by illegally demolishing the permanent structures built on their land.

The victims have written an application to Home Minister Devendra Fandnavis, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner and other authorities demanding action against the land grabbers however the applicants alleged that no action has been taken yet and the goons are threatening and illegally taking possession of their land in Bhosari, Devkar Wasti.

The application written by Sultana Akbar Shaikh, Kndiram Kisan Mohite and one more victim to the Home Minister states that Omkar Madan Ghavane, Manohar Madhukar Kotwal, Ajay Walke along with 10 to 12 others allegedly threatened them and pressurized them to vacate the plot. The application further states that the accused brought a bulldozer to demolish the house of the applicants and even tried to stop their daily commute to the land by trying to demolish the road leading towards the plot.

Shaikh and Mohite have alleged that the accused have threatened their family members and used foul language and said that they do not fear the police or the law.

The complainant Sultana Akbar Shaikh while talking to LokmatTimes.com stated that, “ almost 10 to 12 people threaten us every day and have asked us to vacate our plot. We are the legal owners of the land and purchased the land from a retired colonel who earlier purchased the land from the father of one of the accused. We are the legal owners and we are threatened every day to vacate our plots and go elsewhere. The Index-2 and the electricity bills and other documents bear our name and we are the rightful owners of the land.”