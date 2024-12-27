Pune Blast: One Dead, Three Injured in Explosion at Scrap Shop on BT Kawade Road

An explosion occurred at a scrap shop on Kawade Road on Friday evening when an old fridge gas cylinder exploded on Friday. According to regional media reports, one person was killed, and three others were seriously injured in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mehboob Sheikh. The explosion was so powerful that its sound was heard half a kilometre away. Residents in the area were initially confused and frightened by the blast.

The explosion took place at a scrap shop near a petrol pump on B.T. Kawade Road. It damaged some auto-rickshaws parked in the vicinity. According to the media reports, the compressor of a refrigerator in the scrap yard on Navsha Ganapati Road had exploded.

Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and worked to control the situation. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.