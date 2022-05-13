Pune: Bomb-like objects found at Pune railway station, platforms 1 and 2 evacuated

A bomb-like object was found at the Pune railway station, causing a stir in the area. As a precaution, platforms 1 and 2 have been completely emptied. A bomb disposal squad has arrived at the railway station and the matter is being investigated. Not only that, the train service was also suspended for some time.

Railway police stationed at the railway station immediately instructed the passengers to evacuate the station after finding bomb-like objects. Currently no one is allowed to go to platforms 1 and 2. An inquiry is underway into how the item got here and who brought it. The object has not yet been identified. As a precaution, passengers present at the station have been evacuated.

Police received information that there was a bomb-like object in the Pune railway station area. A bomb squad and a dog squad have also arrived at the spot. Trains arriving at Pune station have been stopped in the yard. Police and bomb squads are seen all over the area. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area.