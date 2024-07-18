Pune: Bullet Shots Fired in Saswad, One Injured in Attack

While crimes involving firearms and other illegal weapons are on the rise in Pune. Another incident of firing has come to light from Saswad village Pune district. The incident has created a sense of terror in the neighborhood.

According to information given by the police, a firing incident took place at Saswad area in Purandar taluka where Rahul Namdev Tilekar (age 41) was seriously injured. This incident took place in front of the bus station in Saswad by three unidentified men at around 4:00 PM on July 18. The Saswad Police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident.

The victim Rahul Tilekar was rushed to a hospital in Pune for treatment. Preliminary investigations revealed that Tilekar owns an ice cream near Saswad ST bus station, while the reason for the firing is yet to be determined by the police. Meanwhile, the Saswad police have booked three unknown assailants for opening fire in an attempt to kill Rahul Tilekar. The search for the suspects is underway.