Pune Bus Accident: 25 Injured After MSRTC Vehicle Rams Into Tree

Around 25 passengers were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus rammed into a tree in Pune district on Sunday. The incident took place at Sahajpur Phata in Yavat village when the bus was heading towards Mumbai from Pandharpur (in Solapur district).

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained."A truck suddenly stopped on the way and in a bid to avoid a collision, the bus veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree," PTI quoted Deshmukh as saying.Those injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Loni Kalbhor.