Pune: Case Filed Against Unicorn House Hotel Owner and Manager for Unauthorised New Year's Party in Kalyani Nagar

A case has been filed against the owner and manager of Unicorn House Hotel in Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada, for hosting an unauthorised party on the night of December 31. The accused, Sandeep Sahasrabudhe and Nikhil Ashok Vanjari, were named in a complaint filed by police constable Swapnil Marathe at Yerawada police station.

According to the police, the state government had permitted hotels and restaurants to operate until 5 am on December 31, subject to certain conditions. However, these conditions were found to be violated at several locations across the city. At Unicorn House Hotel in Kalyani Nagar, the sound system was used without the necessary government approval, leading to the registration of a case.

The owner of the hotel, Sandeep Sahasrabudhe, and manager, Nikhil Vanjari, were aware of the state government's regulations but proceeded to use the sound system in violation of those rules. Following a complaint from the police, authorities took action in the early hours of the morning, seizing the sound system and booking both individuals under Section 33 XR/W 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act, along with Section 223 3 (5) of the Indian Penal Code. Assistant Police Inspector Dinesh Patil is continuing the investigation.