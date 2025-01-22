Pune: Driver’s Miscalculation Sends Car Crashing from Parking Lot’s First Floor in Viman Nagar, Caught on CCTV
Published: January 22, 2025 10:38 AM
Pune witnessed a shocking incident recently when a car fell from the first floor of a parking lot after the driver accidentally engaged the reverse gear. The accident, which could have led to severe consequences, occurred when the vehicle broke through the wall of the parking structure and plummeted to the ground below. This incident happened in Shubh Gateway Apartment, Viman Nagar.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap. The CCTV footage of this event is out and in which we can see driver appeared to have miscalculated while maneuvering the vehicle, which led to the tragic yet fortunate outcome of no casualties. Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, ensuring the area was secured to prevent further incidents.
