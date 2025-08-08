Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Women Gang Stealing Sarees During Fake Shopping Spree (Watch Video)

Pune: A saree stealing gang has been reported in Ghotawade village were 4-5 women who came in pretext of buying sarees distract shopkeeper and steals sarees. This act by group of women was recorded on camera. In CCTV footage it can be clearly seen that women allegedly distracted shopkeeper and stole several sarees.

However, these women had no idea that their act was being recorded on the shop's CCTV camera. After the incident, the shopkeeper has handed over the CCTV video to the police, and a search is on for the accused women. The police have appealed to the citizens to be vigilant and immediately report any such suspicious movements during shopping.

In separate incident took place on Tuesday July 1 2025 afternoon where four unidentified robbers attacked a jewellery shop named 'Gajanan Jewellers' at Vadgaon Budruk in the Sinhagad Road area in broad daylight and looted property worth lakhs. The shop owner and an employee were seriously injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.