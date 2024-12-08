Pune Cold Wave Update: Minimum Temperature Drops Sharply by 4 degree C, Cold Spell to Last Until December 18

The minimum temperature in Pune city has experienced a sudden drop, decreasing by four degrees in just one day. On Sunday, December 8, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4°C, making the morning feel chilly for Punekars. This change follows a period in which the temperature had remained relatively high, around 20°C, over the past few days.

Retired meteorologist Manikrao Khule explained that the drop in temperature is due to the arrival of westerly winds from North India. These stormy winds, particularly those blowing at an altitude of 12.5 km above sea level, are expected to bring more cold to the region. The cold is likely to intensify from Sunday, with the chill spreading through Khandesh and Nashik and affecting the rest of Maharashtra over the next 10 days, until December 18. However, Vidarbha will start feeling the cold a couple of days later, around December 10.

Khule also mentioned that, apart from Vidarbha, no rain is expected in Maharashtra at the moment. Vidarbha might see light rain in isolated areas on Sunday and Monday, but clear weather is anticipated by Tuesday, December 10.

In Pune, the minimum temperature has shown a sharp decline:

December 4: 22.5°C

December 5: 19.9°C

December 6: 19.8°C

December 7: 19.5°C

December 8: 16.4°C